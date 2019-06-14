Wincanton’s (WIN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WIN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

LON:WIN opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Wincanton (LON:WIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 33.50 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Wincanton will post 2830.0000126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wincanton news, insider Adrian Colman sold 579,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £1,552,355.16 ($2,028,426.97).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

