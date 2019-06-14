Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 33,100 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.62. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

