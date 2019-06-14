Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 5,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $68,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $357,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,523 shares of company stock worth $1,491,834. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CRZO opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

