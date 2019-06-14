Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. CoreSite Realty also reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

NYSE:COR opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $66,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maile Kaiser sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $41,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,418 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

