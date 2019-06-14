Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $155,541,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,815,732 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $74,257,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $79,283,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $44,915,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.