Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $94.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.59 million and the highest is $96.84 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $79.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $378.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.79 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $418.14 million, with estimates ranging from $357.86 million to $501.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,005,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

