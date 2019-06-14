Zacks Investment Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

Geovax Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVX) – Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Geovax Labs in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($20.00). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Geovax Labs’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Geovax Labs has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $610,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.76.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

