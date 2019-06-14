Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Sell

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

TUSK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 3,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 743,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 649,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 295,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

