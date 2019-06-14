Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Hold

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.