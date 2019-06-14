Zacks Investment Research Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.93 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Buckle news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Buckle by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Buckle by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

