Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Hits $74.78 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, Tokenomy and Binance. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $197.69 million and $74.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00384456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.02492214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00151254 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019726 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, BiteBTC, GOPAX, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, FCoin, Radar Relay, Huobi, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bitbns, Kucoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, Coinone, BitMart, OTCBTC, WazirX, Binance, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Koinex, Korbit, AirSwap, DEx.top, Coinhub, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, DragonEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

