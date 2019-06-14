Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Zoetis by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,549 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/zoetis-inc-nysezts-stake-increased-by-franklin-street-advisors-inc-nc.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.