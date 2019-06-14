Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,484 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 247,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $622,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,549 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/zoetis-inc-nysezts-stake-lowered-by-rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.