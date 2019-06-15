-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Goux sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $643,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,205,568.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,946,817 shares of company stock valued at $623,067,169.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 265.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 272.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

