$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

In related news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 3,146,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

