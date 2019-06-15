$0.80 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.75. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,377 over the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Nordstrom has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.