$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.54. Iqvia posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.02.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,353. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $146.10.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $13,532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,890 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iqvia by 44,777.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iqvia by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $124,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

