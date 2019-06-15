$1.61 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. CME Group posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.87.

CME Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,745. CME Group has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $204.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $1,272,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,942.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $61,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,385,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CME Group by 18,502.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $597,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,256.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,868,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

