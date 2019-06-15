1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) vs. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Critical Contrast

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1-800-Flowers.Com and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-Flowers.Com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Yunji 0 0 2 0 3.00

1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Yunji has a consensus target price of $14.35, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Yunji’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji is more favorable than 1-800-Flowers.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-Flowers.Com 2.86% 10.79% 5.89% Yunji N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and Yunji’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-Flowers.Com $1.15 billion 1.10 $40.79 million $0.44 44.95 Yunji $1.89 billion 1.21 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

1-800-Flowers.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Summary

1-800-Flowers.Com beats Yunji on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through BloomNet brand; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through Harry & David brand; popcorn and specialty treats through The Popcorn Factory and Moose Munch brands; cookies and baked gifts from Cheryl's brand; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com and DesignPac Gifts; English muffins and other breakfast treats from Wolferman's brand; artisan chocolate and confections from Simply Chocolate brand; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards brand; and other from Personalization Universe and GoodseySM brands. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

