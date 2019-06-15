12,925 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 91,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 256,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,971. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “12,925 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/12925-shares-in-invesco-bulletshares-2022-corporate-bond-etf-nysearcabscm-acquired-by-sns-financial-group-llc.html.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.