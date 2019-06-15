154 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after buying an additional 39,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $12,632,578.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,645 shares of company stock worth $26,927,476. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $200.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “154 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/154-shares-in-ecolab-inc-nyseecl-purchased-by-advisory-alpha-llc.html.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.