17,891 Shares in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Sleep Number comprises about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 323,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,400. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,074 shares of company stock worth $2,322,558 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

