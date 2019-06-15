1SG Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. 1SG has a market cap of $1.67 million and $7.49 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OEX, Kryptono and P2PB2B. During the last week, 1SG has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00601471 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG's total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,227,000 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG's official website is 1.sg.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, OEX, BitMart and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

