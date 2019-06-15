$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) to announce sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $16.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $49.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 935,349 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 785,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 275,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 680,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.90. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.