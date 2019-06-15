$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) to announce sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $16.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $49.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.19% and a negative return on equity of 80.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 935,349 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 785,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 275,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 680,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.90. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

