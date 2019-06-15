$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

DKS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914,503 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

