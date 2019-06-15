$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. 1,119,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,338. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.