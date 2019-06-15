25,000 Shares in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Separately, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
EDAP stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edap Tms SA has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.42.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
