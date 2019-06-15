Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.27

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ASLI opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48).
About Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm
Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.
