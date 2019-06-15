Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

AOD opened at $8.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

