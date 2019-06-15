AC3 (AC3) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $480.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AC3 has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

