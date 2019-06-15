Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 432.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Dugan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $301,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/acadian-asset-management-llc-raises-position-in-financial-institutions-inc-nasdaqfisi.html.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.