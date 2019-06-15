Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $305,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 89,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

