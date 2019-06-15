Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given a $20.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 price objective on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 12,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart bought 17,500 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $63,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $237,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 169.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.