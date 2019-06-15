ACRE Price Hits $0.0018 (ACRE)

ACRE (CURRENCY:ACRE) traded up 578.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ACRE coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACRE has a total market capitalization of $7,709.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of ACRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACRE has traded 1,038.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00370864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.02371519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00158301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About ACRE

ACRE’s total supply is 4,516,669 coins and its circulating supply is 4,379,884 coins. ACRE’s official website is www.acreprop.org. ACRE’s official Twitter account is @AcreCoinCrypto.

ACRE Coin Trading

ACRE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACRE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACRE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACRE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

