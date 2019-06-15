AdCoin Market Cap Reaches $245,350.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. AdCoin has a total market capitalization of $245,350.00 and $1.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, AdCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AdCoin

AdCoin (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,028,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,731,525 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

