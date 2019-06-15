Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

In other news, insider Bankole A. Johnson acquired 73,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $240,499.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.