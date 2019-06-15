Advisor Group Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nike by 6,517.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,321,080,000 after buying an additional 1,723,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/advisor-group-inc-has-17-82-million-stake-in-nike-inc-nysenke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.