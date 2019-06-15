AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,817 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,817 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/advisornet-financial-inc-sells-2817-shares-of-spdr-blackstone-gso-senior-loan-etf-nysearcasrln.html.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.