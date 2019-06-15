AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,817 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
Shares of SRLN opened at $46.18 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $47.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
