Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Stake Lessened by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,827,300 shares during the period. Alamos Gold accounts for 1.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25,242,100.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 252,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 993,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 327,371 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.84 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Shares of AGI opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 0.17. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

