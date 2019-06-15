Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $102.14 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/allstate-corp-nyseall-shares-bought-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.