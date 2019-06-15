Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,939 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,000,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $10,802,000. Timber Hill LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 67.6% during the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 26,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $139,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 65,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,200 and sold 1,061,435 shares valued at $5,834,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 102.18% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Read More: Preferred Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.