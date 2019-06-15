AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of POWI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $66,886.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,853,001.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,286 shares of company stock worth $2,006,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

