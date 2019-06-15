Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.23.

NYSE:AYX opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $151,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,291,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,364 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,505 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

