Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.22 earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $226,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bryan Eisman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,516.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,330 shares of company stock worth $477,972. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.