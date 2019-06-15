American International Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,231,000 after purchasing an additional 111,181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 176,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 978,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,192 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE:GLOG opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.26.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on GasLog and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/american-international-group-inc-has-454000-stake-in-gaslog-ltd-nyseglog.html.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.