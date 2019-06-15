American International Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 627.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:BRSS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.13. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.50 million. Research analysts predict that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

