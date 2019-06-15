American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $11,160,972.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,688.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,065 shares of company stock valued at $51,423,854. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $214.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

