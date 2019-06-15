Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,233 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,166,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,779,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Symantec by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,858,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Symantec by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,309,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Symantec alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 636,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $15,071,791.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,625,898.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $432,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,379 shares of company stock worth $16,972,051. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-symantec-co-nasdaqsymc.html.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.