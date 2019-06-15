Analysts Anticipate BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) to Announce ($0.25) EPS

Shares of BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioPharmX an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of BPMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,835. BioPharmX has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BioPharmX Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

