Analysts Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LAIX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,666. LAIX has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

